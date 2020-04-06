



NEW JERSEY (CBS) — Many businesses around the country have pivoted to making items needed in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. For a South Jersey businesswoman who normally makes throw pillows, it’s no different.

With new recommendations coming from the CDC, you’ll begin to see more people wearing masks. But these masks aren’t easy to find.

Eyewitness News spoke with one business owner who is helping to make that search a little easier.

It doesn’t matter where you call home, people are listening and wearing masks after federal and state leaders advised civilians to wear masks while outside of their homes. But those masks can be hard to come by.

“We are donating to health care workers and all essential employees, locally and nationwide,” ElleSEA Shoppe owner Kelly Roche said.

Typically, the South Jersey business owner would be creating throw pillows, but Roche transitioned into mask production when she saw the need.

“Our masks are made of two layers of 100% cotton. They’re washable. I recommend you machine wash them between every use, and let them hang dry,” Roche said.

ElleSEA Shoppe offers two different sizes.

Masks for children up to 5 years old cost $17.50 for civilians, and masks for anyone older cost $18.50.

But if you’re an essential worker, it is free.

“Our adult size masks is one-size-fits-all with adjustable elastic straps, so there’s a knot in the strap. You can untie the knot and size the mask to fit you once you receive it,” Roche said.

As residents continue to adjust to new recommendations to keep the public safe, Roche says she’ll continue to do her part as well.

“We will continue to make masks as long as there are donation funds available,” she said.

Roche says it will take seven to 14 days to receive your mask in the mail.

For more information on how to receive your donated mask, or to purchase one click here. To donate, click here.

Essential workers needing donated masks can email MasksbyElleSEA@gmail.com.