By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Starting Mondy, the 1300 block of Walnut Street in Center City will be closed to vehicle traffic. The Holiday Inn Express is becoming a quarantine center able to house to up 150 people.

(credit: CBS3)

The city says it needs to close off the block, so it can safely transport and register people who have COVID-19 or anyone awaiting test results.

 

 

