PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Starting Mondy, the 1300 block of Walnut Street in Center City will be closed to vehicle traffic. The Holiday Inn Express is becoming a quarantine center able to house to up 150 people.
The city says it needs to close off the block, so it can safely transport and register people who have COVID-19 or anyone awaiting test results.
Starting today a quarantine site is set up at the Holiday Inn Express in Philly. Walnut Street will be CLOSED to vehicles from 13th to Juniper. The City says this is necessary to safely transport and register people with COVID-19 & those awaiting results. @CBSPHILLY pic.twitter.com/A5ywsvgBYy
— Chandler Lutz (@ChandlerCBS3) April 6, 2020
