



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Maybe you are looking to do some artwork while you have extra time on your hands while staying at home. Can you draw, sketch or paint? A former Philadelphia Eagle has a business that can help you do it — virtually.

He’s one of the biggest birds in Eagles history, but Tra Thomas is taking his talents in a different direction with Pinots Palette group painting studio in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

With business shutdown, he’s had to think outside of the box by hosting virtual classes.

“If you log on to our website, you can check out we have that will be zoomed. And then you can come and pick up, I’ll deliver your equipment, so if you need paints or any canvasses, we can get that delivered to you,” he said.

It’s also a relaxing and therapeutic escape during these stressful times unless you can’t paint.

“Enjoy yourself, relax,” Thomas said.

While painting may be his new passion, Thomas is holding out hope that his first love – football – will go on as scheduled this fall.

“These new secondary that we have right now, you want to be able to get guys together just so they can start having a meeting of the minds,” he said. “Right now you see a lot of positive energy, everybody’s excited but you want to be able to get them in the same building so they can start being around each other.”

