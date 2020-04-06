Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — More local athletes and teams are stepping up to help during the COVID-19 pandemic. Carson Wentz’s AO1 Foundation is donating $100,000 to help people in need during these trying times.
We are excited to announce that the @ao1foundation is making an initial allocation of $100,000 to @tkctruck newest initiative, Love From The Crumb. Love From The Crumb will provide tangible support during this pandemic! Follow the link for more info! ⬇️https://t.co/0CsqyAmXgW pic.twitter.com/rqCYIXzR9X
— Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) April 6, 2020
The money will help pay for groceries for people in need and meals for health care professionals on the frontlines.
You must log in to post a comment.