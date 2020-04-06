BREAKING:More Than 200 Philadelphia Police Personnel Quarantined, Upwards Of 50 Test Positive, Sources Say
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Carson Wentz, Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News, Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — More local athletes and teams are stepping up to help during the COVID-19 pandemic. Carson Wentz’s AO1 Foundation is donating $100,000 to help people in need during these trying times.

The money will help pay for groceries for people in need and meals for health care professionals on the frontlines.

