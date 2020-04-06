



DOVER, Del. (CBS) — Health officials announced yet another COVID-19-related death, along with over 100 new positive cases on Monday. There are now 783 total cases in the state, including 15 deaths.

The most recent death was an 84-year-old man from Kent County who had underlying health conditions.

According to officials, all of the reported deaths involved individuals between 66 and 94 years old.

There are now 496 cases in New Castle County, 128 cases in Kent County and 159 Cases in Sussex County.

Officials say 6,851 residents have tested negative for the coronavirus.

After announcing those cases, Gov. John Carney issued a new modification to his State of Emergency declaration, banning all short-term rental units – including vacation home rentals, hotels, motels, and condo rentals.

“All of Delaware’s restrictions are intended to prevent a surge in cases, preserve our hospital capacity, and save lives,” Carney said. “This is not the time for a vacation or tax-free shopping in Delaware. Delawareans also should not go out in public unnecessarily. Stay safe. Stay home. Protect your neighbors. We’ll get through this – but it’s going to take all of us.”

This latest order takes effect at 8:00 p.m. on April 7.

On Sunday, Delaware became one of the latest states to be declared a major disaster area by President Donald Trump.

Carney is reminding people from neighboring states not to visit Delaware unless it is critically important.

“We’ve had some challenges with our neighbors from other states, from New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Maryland, coming to Delaware mostly to do activities that we’re discouraging here,” Carney said. “We’re requiring our citizens to stay at home, to shelter in place and only leave for essential activities. So we set up roadblocks at our borders to question those folks from other states.”

The governor spoke Monday in front of boxes of personal protective equipment that were delivered to the state from the federal stockpile.