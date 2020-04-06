NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) — Delaware is bracing for a surge in coronavirus cases and Gov. John Carney said it will be a very challenging time. The governor arrived in New Castle, Delaware to highlight a new delivery of personal protective equipment.
It was delivered to the state from the federal stockpile.
President Donald Trump signed a disaster declaration on Sunday that will make it easier for federal money to help the state.
Gov. Carney said stockpiles of personal protective equipment are critical to keeping health care workers safe and on the job.
“We’re at 673 as of yesterday with positive cases and we expect that to go into 2-3,000 or more,” Gov. Carney said. “You can have all the ventilators that you need but if you don’t have the respiratory therapist, the nurses, the physicians to operate and tend to those patients then you’re not going to be able to save those lives.”
Otherwise, he says, hospitals will lack the staff needed to operate critical medical equipment.
