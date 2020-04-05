



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The coronavirus pandemic is making people realize they may need an animal in their lives. The PSPCA is seeing a spike in foster homes during the COVID-19 outbreak, but they still need cat fosters.

Animal Advocate Carol Erickson joins CBS3 to talk about the PSPCA and its ongoing efforts during the coronavirus outbreak.

“Animals can be a normal part of our lives. I have my dogs, I’m able to talk to them, see them, and actually have a friendly face to look at. And it turns out a lot of people are feeling the same way,” Erickson said.

The PSPCA has been able to place 150 dogs in foster homes, but they are actively looking for people to foster cats.

“We’ve got a lot of cats that would love to get into a home, at least temporarily to get them out of the shelter,” Erickson said.

Erickson tells CBS3 the PSPCA normally would see about 10 foster applications per week, now they have almost 1,000. Some days they are getting 100 per day.

“Having a fun cat in your life, or dog, because we still have about 50 dogs in the shelter, would be a wonderful, wonderful thing to do,” Erickson said.

The PSPCA is limiting contact with people to protect those working inside the shelter.

Watch the video above for the full interview.