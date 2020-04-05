PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The coronavirus outbreak is impacting the PSPCA’s fundraisers which they greatly rely on. The Pennsylvania SPCA is now using its resources to create virtual fundraisers in an attempt to save the events.
Two of the PSPCA’s spring fundraisers have been postponed this year due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Both the Tails & Trails 5k Run/2k Walk and Springer Golf Outing are postponed until the fall.
In an attempt to keep the fundraiser alive, the PSPCA has created a virtual event called the Good Dog Jog, involving a 5k run and 2k walk.
Participants can complete the miles anytime, anywhere until April 18.
Registration is $15 and you can also purchase “Good Dog Jog” t-shirts at an additional cost.
Money raised goes to the PSPCA’s Emergency Relief Fund.
Click here to sign up.
You must log in to post a comment.