



TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey health officials announced more than 3,000 additional coronavirus cases Sunday as the statewide total climbs to 37,505 and the death toll rises above 900. There are now 917 coronavirus-related deaths in the Garden State.

There are 121 cases in Atlantic County, 547 in Burlington, 556 in Camden, 77 in Cape May, 54 in Cumberland, 248 in Gloucester, 654 in Mercer, and 2,177 in Ocean County.

Cape May County’s announced the first death from COVID-19 on Saturday.

The Cape May County Department of Health reported that a 72-year-old female from Upper Township with underlying health conditions died from COVID-19.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy secured an additional 500 ventilators from the national stockpile Sunday. Gov. Murphy says ventilators are currently New Jersey’s No. 1 need.

“After multiple conversations with the White House, we’ve secured an additional 500 ventilators,” Gov. Murphy tweeted. “Ventilators are our #1 need right now. I won’t stop fighting to get us the equipment we need to save every life we can.”

