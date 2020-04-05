



TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy secured an additional 500 ventilators from the national stockpile. Gov. Murphy says ventilators are currently New Jersey’s No. 1 need.

“After multiple conversations with the White House, we’ve secured an additional 500 ventilators,” Gov. Murphy tweeted. “Ventilators are our #1 need right now. I won’t stop fighting to get us the equipment we need to save every life we can.”

As of Saturday afternoon, there were 34,124 coronavirus cases in New Jersey, including 846 deaths.

There are 98 cases in Atlantic County, 469 in Burlington, 481 in Camden, 50 in Cape May, 40 in Cumberland, 215 in Gloucester, 13 in Mercer, and 56 in Ocean County.

An additional 200 deaths were also announced, among those deaths is Cape May County’s first death from COVID-19.

The Cape May County Department of Health reported that a 72-year-old female from Upper Township with underlying health conditions died from COVID-19.

The death total is now 846, topping the state’s 9/11 toll.

“Let me put this in a proper, yet very sombering, context. We have now lost nearly 100 more of our fellow New Jerseyeans to COVID-19 than we did in the Sept. 11 attacks,” Murphy said. “Please let that sink in for a moment. This pandemic is writing one of the greatest tragedies in our state’s history.”

