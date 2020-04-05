WYNNEWOOD, Pa. (CBS) — Health care workers are on the front lines battling the coronavirus outbreak as cases continue to rise in the Philadelphia region. Main Line Health employees who are currently working remotely decorated hospital employee entrances with inspirational words to show support for the nurses, doctors and emergency responders on the front lines.
Allison Smith, a nurse in the Maternity Unit at Lankenau Medical Center, posted a video on Facebook of the walkway to the employee entrance on Thursday.
The health care employees were greeted by inspirational quotes including, “You are strong,” “Heroes this way,” and “You got this.”
Main Line Health also posted on Facebook about the heartwarming job done by the employees working remotely.
