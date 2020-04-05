Comments
DOVER, Del. (CBS) — President Donald Trump approved a major disaster declaration for Delaware on Sunday amid the coronavirus pandemic. The order allows federal assistance for the state’s recovery efforts.
Federal funding is available for state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations for emergency protective measures for all areas impacted by the virus.
Delaware officials announced an additional 80 coronavirus cases Sunday, bringing the state total to 673.
Six new hospitalizations were reported, but for the second straight day, no new deaths were announced.
Officials say 6,321 people have tested negative for COVID-19.
