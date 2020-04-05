Comments
DOVER, Del. (CBS) — President Donald Trump declared there is a major disaster in Delaware due to the coronavirus on Sunday. President Trump ordered federal assistance to help state and local COVID-19 recovery efforts.
Federal funding is available for state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations for emergency protective measures for all areas impacted by the virus.
There are currently 593 COVID-19 cases in Delaware, including 14 deaths.
