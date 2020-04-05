CLAYMONT, Del. (CBS) — The Claymont Fire Company says 19 public safety workers are on quarantine after answering two calls involving coronavirus patients. The fire company’s president says the families knew the patients were positive but did not tell first responders.
The fire company says they always take precautions, but they would have taken extra steps had they knew the patients had COVID-19.
The fire company’s president says nine of those quarantined are Claymont volunteer firefighters.
He says that’s a major loss right now because volunteers are hard to come by.
Delaware officials announced 80 additional COVID-19 cases on Sunday as the state total climbed to 673.
President Donald Trump also approved a major disaster declaration for Delaware on Sunday.
