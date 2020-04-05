CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Delaware County news, Local, Local TV

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — A 7-year-old boy has died after he was shot in the face in Chester on Sunday night. The incident happened on the 2600 block of Swarts Street.

Neighbors say they saw a drive-by shooting unfold around 9:15 p.m. and two cars were involved. Neighbors say more than a dozen shots were fired.

No other information is available at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

