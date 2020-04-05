CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — A 7-year-old boy has died after he was shot in the face in Chester on Sunday night. The incident happened on the 2600 block of Swarts Street.
Police have identified the fatal shooting victim as 7-year-old Sinsir Parker. We will have the latest on this shooting investigation at 5am in @CBSPhilly #delco #delawarecounty #chester #DEVELOPING
Neighbors say they saw a drive-by shooting unfold around 9:15 p.m. and two cars were involved. Neighbors say more than a dozen shots were fired.
Neighbors saw a drive-by shooting unfold around 9:15p and heard roughly 15 shots https://t.co/RY5RlAjjZv
No other information is available at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
