CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Delaware County news, Local, Local TV

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — Delaware County investigators confirmed a 6-year-old child was shot in the face in Chester on Sunday night. The incident happened on the 2600 block of Swarts Street.

The child’s condition is currently unknown.

Neighbors say they saw a drive-by shooting unfold around 9:15 p.m. and two cars were involved. Neighbors say more than a dozen shots were fired.

No other information is available at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

CBS3’s Matt Petrillo contributed to this report.

Comments