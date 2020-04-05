CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — Delaware County investigators confirmed a 6-year-old child was shot in the face in Chester on Sunday night. The incident happened on the 2600 block of Swarts Street.
The child’s condition is currently unknown.
Neighbors say they saw a drive-by shooting unfold around 9:15 p.m. and heard about 15 shots.
No other information is available at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
