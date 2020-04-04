Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two children who were allegedly abducted from their mother’s Northeast Philadelphia home at knifepoint have been located and are safe with police. Philadelphia police say the suspect is allegedly the father of the 3-year-old girl.
The child and her 8-year-old sister were taken from a home on Ashton Road around 6 p.m. Saturday.
Police say the children were found a short time later on Lefevre Street in Bridesburg.
No one was injured, authorities say.
