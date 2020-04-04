Comments
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Fire officials say hoarding may have fueled a blaze inside of a home in Northampton County Saturday morning. Flames erupted inside of a home along the 2200 block of Main Street.
Heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming from the home.
A man who was inside the home was able to escape the flames.
A home next door received some damage to its siding.
The fire reached two-alarms before fire crews were able to get it under control.
No firefighters were injured.
You must log in to post a comment.