By CBS3 Staff
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Fire officials say hoarding may have fueled a blaze inside of a home in Northampton County Saturday morning. Flames erupted inside of a home along the 2200 block of Main Street.

Heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming from the home.

A man who was inside the home was able to escape the flames.

A home next door received some damage to its siding.

The fire reached two-alarms before fire crews were able to get it under control.

No firefighters were injured.

