



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Coronavirus cases in Philadelphia took yet another jump on Saturday. An additional 578 cases have been reported, bringing the total number of cases in the city to 3,008, with at least 26 COVID-19-related deaths.

On Friday, Philadelphia officials said they are seeing community spread of the coronavirus and that social distancing is key to lowering the number of new cases and saving lives.

This latest jump in cases comes after Gov. Tom Wolf’s asked all residents to wear a mask now when they go out in public.

The best thing you can do to protect other people during the #COVID19 pandemic is stay home. The second best thing you can do is wear a mask if you must leave your home. Making a homemade mask is easy. You can find instructions at https://t.co/vruI34s7cH. Let’s #MaskUpPA. pic.twitter.com/R7G4ORM82A — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) April 4, 2020

“Wearing a mask will help cut down the possibility that we will be infecting an innocent bystander,” Wolf said

Wolf joins a number of leaders urging people to wear masks aiming to control the spread of COVID-19.

“You protect the people around you. My masks protect you, your masks protect me,” Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said. “The idea is that this infection is widespread enough, this recommendation will help protect the people around those who are wearing a mask.”

Officials stress that you don’t need surgical or N95 masks. They need to be saved for first responders and health care workers who are in close contact with people who have the virus.

The latest health guidance: Pennsylvanians should wear cloth masks when they go out in public to help prevent the spread of #COVID19. Here’s how to make your own cloth mask at home. ⤵️ More guidance on masks here: https://t.co/nOhsoCzqEQ. #MaskUpPA pic.twitter.com/hbuSy9lGxX — Pennsylvania (@PennsylvaniaGov) April 4, 2020

The Pennsylvania Health Department explains how to make a mask on its website. Click here for directions.