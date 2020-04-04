Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With stories out of New York and North Jersey about hospitals reaching capacity, Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine says right now the state appears to be in good shape. Officials announced over 1,500 new cases Saturday as the statewide total climbed above 10,000.
“Right now, we have adequate capacity in our system. We have enough beds, we have enough ICU beds. We have enough ventilators, we have enough personal protective equipment,” Levine said, “but we what to anticipate and prepare for is the surge.”
The health department continues to review different models predicting when that surge may occur.
The latest figures point to sometime in mid-April, but that’s not for certain.
