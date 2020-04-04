Comments
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Montgomery County health officials reported 110 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, bringing the countywide total to 888. Officials also announced three new deaths.
Officials say the new deaths include a 70-year-old man and an 89-year-old man, both from Springfield Township, and a 74-year-old woman from Horsham Township.
Montgomery County’s drive-thru testing site at Temple University’s Ambler campus will reopen Sunday.
You must make an appointment and meet certain criteria.
Anyone who may meet the criteria can visit the county’s website to book an appointment.
State officials on Saturday announced over 1,500 new cases as the statewide total climbed above 10,000.
