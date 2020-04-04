Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Arts and crafts chain Hobby Lobby says the ongoing threat of the coronavirus has forced it to close its stores until further notice. The company says it is furloughing all of its store employees and many of its other workers.
State and local governments have issued orders to close all non-essential businesses to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Hobby Lobby officials initially resisted efforts to close their stores, saying the sale of fabric was essential.
