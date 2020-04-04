WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Delawareans are coming to together to help medical first responders during the coronavirus pandemic. CBS3 was at Blue Rocks Stadium in Wilmington on Saturday, where residents dropped off hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes, gloves and medical masks.
The donations will go to Saint Francis Healthcare and the Wilmington VA Medical Center.
“Today, watching the boxes of hand sanitizer that arrived and all the other products, what’s great about this is, this is really a community effort. We joke, if you can’t get this done in Delaware, you can’t get it done anywhere,” organizer Dave Tiberi said.
Residents who want to donate but do not want to leave their homes can still help.
Tiberi says first responders will pick up items curbside.
Anyone who would like to donate can do so by going to donatede.org.
Delaware officials announced 143 additional COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 593.
