



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s springtime amid the coronavirus crisis. Stay-at-home orders are creating ghost towns as people stay inside and concerns grow about how long this will last.

Eyewitness News reporter Alecia Reid and photojournalist Thomas Gardiner give us a look at this new reality.

The speed of life has slowed dramatically.

Life has changed.

The spread of this pandemic sounds and looks different.

Our world is now socially distanced, from Independence Hall to Lucy the Elephant in Margate, New Jersey.

Separated, feeling desolate.

But you are not alone. The feeling of isolation will cease.

Hopelessness will turn into hope.

We are all in this together.

The sun will rise as we become stronger each day, knowing the things that make us who we are, are on hold.

Until this passes, let’s look at the beauty around us and focus on what’s to come.

The speed of life will return with the promise of a warm, spring sun

This is our new normal, but maybe, just maybe we’ll soon get back to the old normal, gathering in a place where we can see friends, touch and feel them again.

This isn’t like any season that we’ve ever known. This is a time and season we don’t recognize.

Let’s hope we don’t get used to it; these somber days staying home

Let’s stay positive, let’s never get used to this.

Watch the full video for scenes from across the region.