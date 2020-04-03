Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Even though Pennsylvania schools are closed due to the coronavirus, Philadelphia school spring break will continue as normal. That’s according to Superintendent Dr. William Hite, who held a press conference online Friday morning.
“One of the things that was really important to announce is that at least from a staff perspective, spring break will still be taken as usual from April 6 through April 9 and the observance of Good Friday on April 10,” he said.
Coronavirus Latest: What You Need To Know And Staying Connected
Hite added that there has been no decision about whether to extend the school year.
The Pennsylvania Department of Education has already said the school year will not extend past June 30.
You must log in to post a comment.