By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney will be participating in a nationwide Q&A about the coronavirus on Twitter Friday afternoon. Anyone that has COVID-19 question can connect with the mayor from 3 p.m. until 3:30 p.m.

If you have questions, you can reply to the twitter post by Kenney, or simply post the question with #AskKenney.

