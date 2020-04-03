Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney will be participating in a nationwide Q&A about the coronavirus on Twitter Friday afternoon. Anyone that has COVID-19 question can connect with the mayor from 3 p.m. until 3:30 p.m.
Do you have COVID-19 questions? We're participating in a nationwide #AskTheMayor Twitter Q&A tomorrow, April 3, from 3-3:30 p.m.
Reply below or post your question with #AskKenney. pic.twitter.com/Y40lgMDoWV
— Jim Kenney (@PhillyMayor) April 2, 2020
If you have questions, you can reply to the twitter post by Kenney, or simply post the question with #AskKenney.
