TRENTON, N.J. (CBS/AP) — New Jersey state police can now commandeer health supplies to address the COVID-19 outbreak under an executive order issued by Gov. Phil Murphy. The governor signed the order Thursday, saying he hopes the state will not have to use the power it authorized.
Companies have been voluntarily donating medical equipment, and the first-term Democrat said he’s hopeful companies and people will continue doing the right thing.
BREAKING: Today I’m signing an Executive Order formally authorizing @NJSP Colonel Callahan to commandeer medical supplies and equipment that are necessary for our #COVID19 response. This may run the gamut from N95 masks and other PPE, to ventilators. pic.twitter.com/IKf4tP6xbA
— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 2, 2020
The order complements an earlier executive order requiring all businesses to submit an inventory of personal protective equipment, including gloves, masks, ventilators and anesthesia machines, Murphy said. New Jersey is a hot spot for the virus, with more than 500 deaths and over 25,000 positive cases.
“We have a tough, tough road ahead of us and it’s already proven to be a tough road. But look at the lives, the hundreds of lives lost. The numbers are going to keep going up,” Murphy said during Thursday’s press conference.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.
