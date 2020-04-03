Comments
BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Joint Base Mcguire-Dix-Lakehurst in Burlington County, New Jersey is reducing access to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Starting Saturday, only certain groups can get onto the base.
“Given the CDC has now declared that NJ has ‘widespread community transmission’ of COVID-19, my intent is to reduce the amount of activity on the installation to the maximum extent possible to ensure the safety of our personnel and their families and to maintain mission readiness,” installation commander Col. Bridget Gigliotti said.
The base will temporarily restrict access except for the following groups:·
- Active duty military and their dependents (all Services)
- Uniformed Reserve and Guard members who work on the installation
- All United Communities base housing residents
- Balfour Beatty Communities housing residents living on Lakehurst proper
- Essential DoD civilians as directed by their unit commander/director
- Mission essential contractors (utilizing their contractor ID card) as directed by the 87th Contracting Squadron or their Service Contracting Office
- Those who have current visitor’s passes until their expiration date (new passes will only be issued with unit commander/director or above approval)
- Mail and deliveries through Commercial Gate
Base access will re-open as soon as it is determined appropriate by public health officials and Joint Base leadership.
