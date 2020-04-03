PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Pennsylvania will stop paying about 9,000 state workers whose offices have been closed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, officials said Friday. Paid leave for state employees whose work locations are closed and who are unable to work remotely will end April 10, according to Gov. Tom Wolf’s Office of Administration.
About 5,700 of the impacted workers are employed by the state Department of Transportation. About 900 work for the Department of Labor & Industry, about 850 work for the Department of Revenue, and the remainder are scattered across other agencies.
The frozen Labor & Industry positions are not associated with the state’s unemployment compensation program, which has been overwhelmed by hundreds of thousands of claims, officials said.
State workers can use paid vacation days, sick leave or compensatory time to continue to receive a paycheck. Otherwise they will be eligible to apply for unemployment, officials said.

