



DOVER, Del. (CBS) — The University of Delaware is postponing its 2020 commencement due to the coronavirus pandemic. The ceremony was originally scheduled for Saturday, May 30.

This postponement also impacts associated convocations and other ceremonies.

#UDPresAssanis in a letter to graduating #UDel students: "Unfortunately, … we must postpone our plans for the traditional Commencement ceremony scheduled for May. Importantly, this is not a cancellation.” #UDGrad2020 https://t.co/xy6bKgHnFf — Univ. of Delaware (@UDelaware) April 2, 2020

University President Dennis Assanis made the announcement on Thursday in an email to all graduating students.

“We’ve had to take a series of responsible, yet drastic measures to keep our community safe and healthy. Unfortunately, this now means that we must postpone our plans for the traditional Commencement ceremony scheduled for May. Importantly, this is not a cancellation,” he said in the email.

Assanis also called the commencement “perhaps my favorite day of the year.”

“We are committed to giving the amazing Class of 2020 a wonderful send-off in true Blue Hen style,” he added.

Assanis mentioned that officials are weighing the multiple factors in staging an event as complex as a commencement to determine the best course ahead.

Last month, in response to the coronavirus, the university asked its students to leave campus by March 17, extended spring break by a week and moved all courses online to remote learning when the spring semester resumed March 30.