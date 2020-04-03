



CLAYMONT, Del. (CBS) — As cases of the coronavirus continue to rise in Delaware, officials are putting measures into place to stem the tide, including stopping vehicles with out-of-state tags who are driving in the state. Gov. John Carney says the goal is to stop community spread.

Health officials say the number of positive cases of COVID-19 quadrupled over the last week.

Troopers are focusing on non-interstate roads that are seeing a large volume of out-of-state travelers.

With the permission of Gov. Carney, they are now stopping drivers with out-of-state license plates as a way to discourage community spread of the coronavirus.

“We’re going to have to show that we’re serious about travelers coming into our state for nonessential activities and continue to reinforce,” Carney said.

Carney issued an order earlier this week for all out-of-state travelers coming into Delaware to self-quarantine for 14 days to stop the spread of COVID-19.

State police say they are not planning to issue citations or tickets, but rather educate and remind drivers of the governor’s order.

Eyewitness News cameras captured troopers standing close to passengers in vehicles without gloves or face masks.

That could not only post a health threat to themselves, but also to the public.

“I obviously will check into that situation so this is something that they’ll work through and get it right as we get further along into it,” Carney said.

The order does not apply to out-of-state drivers on I-95, I-295 or I-495. Out-of-state drivers are allowed to pass through Delaware while traveling to another state.

The order also does not apply to employees traveling into Delaware for essential business.

It does not apply to people caring for a family member in Delaware or to people traveling in the state for other health care reasons, like going to a pharmacy.

Some Delawareans appreciate the governor’s order.

“I’m happy to see the law enforcement out here, actually cracking down because I was here a few days ago and it was full of out-of-state plates, mainly from Jersey,” Courtney Gallow said.

With holy week, Passover and Ramadan on the way, health officials are discouraging large religious gatherings