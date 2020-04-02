(CBS Philly)- Philadelphia’s professional sports athletes continue to step forward to do their best to help aid those affected by the coronavirus pandemic. After many athletes joined in Sixers guard Ben Simmons’ “Philly Pledge” initiative last week, Sixers center Al Horford made his own contribution to the effort.
According to a report from The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Horford has donated $500,000 to aid in relief in his home country of the Dominican Republic as well as each U.S. region where he has played basketball.
76ers’ Al Horford (@Al_Horford) has donated $500,000 to aid coronavirus pandemic in his home country of the Dominican Republic, as well as each U.S. region in which he has played basketball (Michigan/Gainesville, FL./Atlanta/Boston/Philadelphia).
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 2, 2020
While much of the focus has been on continuing increase of cases in the United States, America is far from the only country struggling amidst the pandemic. The Dominican Republic has seen 1,380 cases of COVID-19 according to the Johns Hopkins map, and the number of cases is continuing to increase.
In Philadelphia, the number of cases has reached over 1,600 with numbers also rising in Boston, Atlanta and Florida.
