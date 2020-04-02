



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Should you be wearing a face mask while running errands? With the coronavirus showing no signs of slowing down in the United States, there’s a growing debate about wearing face masks and other protective gear while in public.

Dr. Rob Danoff, who is overseeing a coronavirus testing site in Bucks County, joined Jim Donovan on Eyewitness News This Morning via Zoom to give us a take on the controversial debate.

Q: How is testing going at your coronavirus testing site?

Really well. Yesterday, we had 90 people and there are still some delays in getting the results back but it is starting to get better. There’s a new test that just came out so hopefully, that will speed things up.

Q: So there’s a lot of debate right now on whether people should wear masks or not. Initially, everyone said no we need these for the first responders, now we’re hearing otherwise. What is your take on the situation?

Jim in countries that have done well, Czechoslovakia, Singapore, they wear masks. We are doing social distancing, we are now improving testing, we are developing medication, but the fourth element that’s missing is wearing these masks. Now, I’ve been telling everyone it doesn’t have to be the masks we wear in the hospital. It can be a linen mask or cotton mask that you can wash. They are actually some very effective mask protection, I’ll tell you why. Many people with coronavirus have very mild symptoms. So when you cough or talk it could go onto other people. By wearing this mask I’m protecting you from me and you’re protecting me from you. I believe the CDC is going to change their tune and I believe they are going to start recommending masks that’s the fourth element. And if we all do that it will add to our community, being able to decrease the spread and if the virus has no one to infect it will stop.

Personal protective gear is becoming a sign of the times as several counties around the world are already instructing the public to wear face masks.

It could soon become a requirement in the United States as the CDC is re-examining its guidance on face masks.

As of Wednesday, wearing a face mask is a requirement in Los Angeles.

According to the CDC, one out of four COVID-19 carriers show no symptoms at all and could be silently spreading the virus.

The problem with everyone wearing a mask is they’re already in short supply and health care workers on the front lines need them desperately.

Doctor Anthony Fauci, the country’s top infectious disease doctor, discussed that with CBS’ Norah O’Donnell.

“The one thing you don’t want to do is recommend that people in the community generally wear masks if it takes them away from the people who really need it,” Dr. Fauci said.

When talking about face masks, health experts are referring to the N-95 masks.

But as Dr. Danoff mentions, the masks that people wear in public do not have to be equivalent to the masks worn in a hospital. People can wear reusable masks while running errands in public.

Earlier this week, President Donald Trump suggested a different method of protection.

“You know you can use a scarf, everybody — a lot of people have scarves, scarves would be very good. And my feeling is if people want to do it, there’s certainly no harm to it. I would say do it, but use a scarf if you want. You know rather than going out and getting a mask,” President Trump said.

Watch the video above for the full interview with Dr. Rob Danoff.