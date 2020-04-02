PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles Autism Foundation has postponed the third annual Eagles Autism Challenge due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Eagles Autism Challenge was originally scheduled for Saturday, May 16.
The organization says they are closely monitoring the developments of the virus and will post a new potential date at a later time.
“While we were all looking forward to an exciting and transformational day on May 16, the safety and well-being of our community, event participants and staff comes first,” said Ryan Hammond, executive director of the Eagles Autism Foundation. “We are closely monitoring developments and will continue to make all necessary adjustments based on the recommendations of medical experts. More information about the potential date and details of the event will be announced at the appropriate time. We appreciate everyone’s patience, understanding and support.”
The challenge is a one-day bike ride and family-friendly 5K walk or run that begins and ends at Lincoln Financial Field.
