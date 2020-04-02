



TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed an executive order Thursday, launching the Emergency Childcare Assistance Program. It’s aimed at the children of workers who have been deemed essential.

There is now some sort of relief for essential workers in New Jersey who have children. Murphy launched a new program Thursday to help working families during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have now lost a total of 537 precious souls,” Murphy said.

More than 25,000 New Jerseyans have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The growing number of COVID-19 cases in New Jersey serves as a grim reminder of the importance of Murphy’s stay-at-home order.

But the Murphy Administration is also trying to lend a helping hand to essential workers with children.

“We’re announcing the launch of an emergency childcare assistance program, which is being administered by the Department of Human Services’ Division of Family Development to help support childcare costs when a parent or guardian is an essential employee, regardless of family income,” Department of Children and Families Commissioner Christine Norbut Beyer said.

In Murphy’s executive order, essential employees who register for childcare assistance will have access to nearly 600 childcare centers in the state.

And it’s not just health care workers who can receive financial support with childcare.

“The grocery store clerks, gas station attendants, childcare providers and more,” Beyer said.

As the state does its best to support residents during this crisis, Murphy is sending a message of hope.

“Just remember, we are in a war and it is a war that we can and that we will win,” Murphy said,

To find out if you qualify for the Emergency Childcare Assistance Program, click here.