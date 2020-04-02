Coronavirus Latest: Medical Workers Receive 'Sneaky' Surprise From Philadelphia-Based Sneaker Company





PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – In the battle against the coronavirus, doctors and nurses are working endless hours on their feet. It can be grueling, but a Philadelphia-based sneaker company stepped in to try to lift their spirits.

Only Eyewitness News was there Thursday as a group of health care heroes gathered for their morning meeting outside of Penn Medicine’s COVID-19 testing site in West Philadelphia.

“I couldn’t wait to get there and surprise them,” Joe Ammon, Clove Founder, said.

They’re called the “swab-squad” because they help test patients for the coronavirus. They had no idea what a sneaky sneaker company was up to.

“They obviously didn’t know why we were carrying these giant brown boxes,” Jordyn Amoroso, Clove Chief Brand Ambassador said.

The company is called “Clove” and it designs shoes specifically for health care workers’ 16-hour shifts. To help those on the frontlines, it gave a surprise donation of shoes, in their size, to each of them.

“We actually gifted 26 pairs of Cloves to the COVID task force this morning,” Amoroso said.

“We’re going to continue to do everything we can to support the people who need it the most right now,” Ammon said.

The company also collected thank you messages from children across the city.