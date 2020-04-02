PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pop star Lizzo is giving back to health care workers at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. Lizzo sent a video thanking people at the hospital for their work and had lunch delivered to the emergency room team on Monday.
“Thank you so much for everything that you’re doing during this pandemic. You’re keeping us safe, you’re keeping us healthy, you’re on the frontlines, you’re fighting for us, you’re loving for us, you’re healing for us. It does not go unnoticed,” Lizzo said.
The pop star says she’s one of many praying for the health care workers on the frontline and the least she could do is feed them
“I hope you enjoy your food, I hope it puts a smile on your face, and I hope you have a great, great, great day,” Lizzo said.
As of Thursday, Philadelphia has 2,100 coronavirus cases, including 17 deaths.
