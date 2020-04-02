



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – As more and more people in our area are laid off or having their work hours cut back due to the coronavirus pandemic their ability to pay their rent or mortgage becomes a challenge. Eyewitness News spoke to Joan Belfus, of Community Legal Services, who offered tips and advice for those having financial struggles during these uncertain times.

Q: What advice do you have for renters who have either lost their jobs, maybe had their hours reduced, or expect to be laid off in the upcoming days?

Renters should immediately contact their landlords to try to work out a payment agreement. They may have some of their rent or late fees waved but get this agreement in writing. It can be done through letter, E-mail, text message or if you do make an agreement do not commit to anything that you cannot afford. If you are in subsidized housing contact PHA or your property manager to ask if you can have your rent lowered due to a loss of income.

Q: What steps are being taken by the states in our region to protect renters from eviction?

In Pennsylvania, there is currently a moratorium on evictions, lockdowns and foreclosures through April 30. In New Jersey, they have extended the moratorium on eviction hearings or lockdowns through April 26 and there is also a 90-day grace period for mortgage payments. In Delaware, the moratorium on evictions and foreclosures is through April 16. As it’s an evolving situation, we do expect these dates to change.

Q: Many homeowners are also in a pickle due to employment concerns. What is being done to protect them?

Yes, any homeowner experiencing a loss of income due to a COVID-19 issue should contact their mortgage company immediately and they should also take note of who they spoke to and when. In case is there a dispute later on. Depending on the type of mortgage you have, companies can offer forbearances or waiver late fees, but again, it depends on the type of mortgage loan you have.

For more information call the Tenant Hotline at 267-443-2500.