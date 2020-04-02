



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Everyone at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia is now wearings masks routinely because of the coronavirus pandemic. But the staff doesn’t want that to frighten the little ones.

They’re using the power of music to make it easier to help kids and families understand why they’ll be seeing more masks.

A music video was created to explain why everyone at CHOP is now wearing masks.

“We have heard from some patients and family who have reported that seeing everyone in masks all the time was worrying and scary and anxiety-producing,” said music therapist and music video co-creator Mike Mahoney.

Sick children who are hospitalized and their families already carry a heavy burden. A pandemic makes things more complicated.

“We’re not doing this because we feel ill, we’re doing this as just one more step protecting people, stopping the spread of this pandemic,” Mahoney said.

The music video is called “Still The Same Team.” It’s a fun, easy way to explain all the masks.

While made for CHOP, this might help us all embrace our new world of distance.

“I feel like if everyone is very tense and very anxious all the time, it’s going to be really hard to stick to these things that we’re doing with our safety,” Mahoney said.

Mahoney says the response to the music video has been terrific and it has accomplished its mission of easing fears about masks.