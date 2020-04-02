PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On the day that would have been the Phillies’ home opener, Bryce Harper is making a difference off the field. Bryce and Kayla Harper announced Thursday they are donating $500,000 to help those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Harpers are partnering with Philabundace in Philly, as well as Direct Relief and Three Square Food Bank in Las Vegas, Bryce’s hometown.
Sending our love to everyone ❤️ #crushcovid pic.twitter.com/yKX16MlAIB
— Bryce Harper (@bryceharper3) April 2, 2020
“Las Vegas will always been my family’s first home. Philadelphia, our home away from home, welcomed us with open arms from day one. These communities mean so much to us, and Kayla and I want to do our part to help battle the effects of the virus in Vegas and Philly,” Bryce tweeted.
Harper is just the latest Philadelphia athlete to support those in need. Last week, Sixers’ point guard Ben Simmons created the Philly Pledge to encourage Philadelphians to donate to the city’s COVID-19 relief fund and Philabundance.
