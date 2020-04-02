RIDLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — At the end of the day Friday, Boeing will shut down its Ridley Township plant for two weeks to combat the spread of COVID-19. Boeing says it will use that time to deep clean its buildings.
Employees will be paid during the shutdown.
“Suspending operations at our vital military rotorcraft facilities is a serious step, but a necessary one for the health and safety of our employees and their communities,” said Steve Parker, Vertical Lift vice president and general manager, and Philadelphia site senior executive. “We’re working closely with government and public health officials in the tri-state region. We’re also in contact with our customers, suppliers and other stakeholders affected by this temporary suspension as we assist in the national effort to combat the spread of COVID-19.”
Boeing says the facilities will reopen on April 20.
