By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Americans are shopping online now more than ever, according to new data from Adobe Analytics. The digital analysis found that overall, e-commerce in the United States increased by 25% during March.

Online grocery shopping saw a more than 100% spike, while fitness equipment orders increased 55%.

Since the start of the year, digital sales of toilet paper have spiked 231% and virus protection gear, like gloves, masks, and sanitizers have surged 807%.

 

