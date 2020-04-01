Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Americans are shopping online now more than ever, according to new data from Adobe Analytics. The digital analysis found that overall, e-commerce in the United States increased by 25% during March.
Online grocery shopping saw a more than 100% spike, while fitness equipment orders increased 55%.
Since the start of the year, digital sales of toilet paper have spiked 231% and virus protection gear, like gloves, masks, and sanitizers have surged 807%.
