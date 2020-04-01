CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Pennsylvania COVID-19 Cases Approaching 6,000 As Philadelphia Total Nears 1,700
By CBS3 Staff
BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS/AP) – A driver traveling the wrong way on I-95 in Bensalem caused a crash overnight that killed one person and critically injured two others, police said. The crash happened around 1:40 a.m. Wednesday on the northbound lanes, near Woodhaven Road.

Deadly Wrong-Way Crash Shuts Down Portion Of I-95 In Bensalem

Pennsylvania State Police said a southbound vehicle crashed head-on into another vehicle in the northbound lanes.

Three people were taken to a hospital, where one was pronounced dead a short time later. The names of the injured and further details on their conditions were not disclosed.

The northbound lanes were closed for several hours. Traffic was diverted off near Academy Road and Linden Avenue while police investigated.

