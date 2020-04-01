BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS/AP) – A driver traveling the wrong way on I-95 in Bensalem caused a crash overnight that killed one person and critically injured two others, police said. The crash happened around 1:40 a.m. Wednesday on the northbound lanes, near Woodhaven Road.
Pennsylvania State Police said a southbound vehicle crashed head-on into another vehicle in the northbound lanes.
Three people were taken to a hospital, where one was pronounced dead a short time later. The names of the injured and further details on their conditions were not disclosed.
BREAKING: Police confirm serious crash on I-95 north in Bensalem is deadly. Investigators say one vehicle was traveling south in the northbound lanes and hit a vehicle traveling north resulting in a fatality. Updates on @CBSPhilly.
The northbound lanes were closed for several hours. Traffic was diverted off near Academy Road and Linden Avenue while police investigated.
Police have confirmed this fatal crash on I-95 North. A vehicle was traveling in the opposite direction. All lanes remain closed for a three mile stretch on I-95 NB in #Bensalem. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/ITy6J7NtJg
