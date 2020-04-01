



BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — A Pemberton Township man is behind bars after prosecutors say he sexually assaulted a severely developmentally impaired teenage girl while working as her caregiver. The Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office announced the arrest of 33-year-old Edmondo DiPaolo on Wednesday.

Prosecutors say the 16-year-old victim’s family discovered an injury to her leg, leading to the investigation.

The victim, who has a degenerative brain disorder, is unable to speak or move, is fed and medicated through tubes and is wheelchair-bound.

According to prosecutors, the victim suffered a broken femur bone while DiPaolo adjusted her position before allegedly sexually assaulting her.

DiPaolo was caring for the victim two days a week for the past seven months at her Southampton home as a private duty nurse for Preferred Home Health Care & Nursing Services, Inc., prosecutors say.

DiPaolo has been charged with aggravated sexual assault, attempted aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

Investigators are asking anyone who suspects DiPaolo may have mistreated another patient to contact New Jersey State Police at 609-859-2282.