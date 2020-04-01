DELSEA, N.J. (CBS) – A ShopRite in New Jersey is recalling all store-made ground beef sold on Monday. Officials at the Delsea ShopRite at 1255 W. Landis Ave. say the ground beef may contain small metal fragments due to a mechanical problem with the grinder.
The recalled products include all store-made packages of 80%, 85%, and 93% lean ground beef, and meatloaf mix with a sell-by date of March 30, 2020.
Pre-packaged ground meat products and ground beef sold in other ShopRite stores in the area are not affected by this recall.
Due to the coronavirus health emergency, ShopRite is asking customers not to return the product but to simply dispose of it.
For a refund or questions, call 1-877-627-2853.
Refunds will be available to redeem starting Sunday, April 5.
