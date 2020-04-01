Deadly Wrong-Way Crash Shuts Down Portion Of I-95 In Bensalem

CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) – A deadly wrong-way crash has shut down all northbound lanes of traffic on I-95 in Bensalem, Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 1:41 a.m. near Woodhaven Road.

Pennsylvania State Police say a vehicle traveling south in the northbound lanes crashed into another vehicle that was traveling northbound, killing at least one person.

Traffic is being diverted off near Academy Road and Linden Avenue while police investigate.

Lanes are closed for about a three-mile stretch.

No word if anyone else was injured.

