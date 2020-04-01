Deadly Wrong-Way Crash Shuts Down Portion Of I-95 In Bensalem

BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) – A deadly wrong-way crash has shut down all northbound lanes of traffic on I-95 in Bensalem, Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 1:41 a.m. near Woodhaven Road.
Pennsylvania State Police say a vehicle traveling south in the northbound lanes crashed into another vehicle that was traveling northbound, killing at least one person.
BREAKING: Police confirm serious crash on I-95 north in Bensalem is deadly. Investigators say one vehicle was traveling south in the northbound lanes and hit a vehicle traveling north resulting in a fatality. Updates on @CBSPhilly.
— Jan Carabeo (@JanCarabeoCBS3) April 1, 2020
Traffic is being diverted off near Academy Road and Linden Avenue while police investigate.
Lanes are closed for about a three-mile stretch.
Police have confirmed this fatal crash on I-95 North. A vehicle was traveling in the opposite direction. All lanes remain closed for a three mile stretch on I-95 NB in #Bensalem. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/ITy6J7NtJg
— Chandler Lutz (@ChandlerCBS3) April 1, 2020
No word if anyone else was injured.
