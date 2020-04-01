



HATBORO, Pa. (CBS) — If you’re looking for creative ways to stay occupied and entertained while stuck inside due to the coronavirus, there is one way to unleash your inner artist and enjoy an art lesson at home.

“The Uncorked Artist is a paint and sip studio where people come in with their friends,” Tara Smith said. “They bring their snacks, their drinks and we teach them either how to paint a picture or make a stencil wood sign. And of course, that was all pre-COVID.

“So what we’re doing now is we’re trying to pivot everything to an online model.”

Smith is now creating takehome kids that include everything needed for a day of fun.

“We’re including brushes, canvas, the paint, some rags,” Smith said. “We have water cups and plates. Sometimes Pallet knives, a variety of brushes, whatever you need to complete that project that you picked.”

The Uncorked Artist is also providing instructions and uploading how-to videos to guide the at-home artist.

So far, parents see the value in it.

“I’ve been having some moms come and pick up some take-home kits to keep their kids busy,” Smith said. “I had one mom order four kits and her plan was to, every day, with her kids, do one painting.”

There’s no shortage of projects to choose from ranging from 8 by 10 canvas paintings to some incredibly nuanced creations.

If you’d like to uncork the artist within, you can have a kit delivered to you or pick it up curbside at their Hatboro location. It’s the perfect way to keep the family occupied during an uncertain time.