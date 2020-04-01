



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — At-home checkups and tests for potential coronavirus patients are now being rolled out. It’s all about finding new ways to avoid hospitals and doctor’s offices.

Telemedicine is one way and now, one company is providing home visits.

Katrina Ward hasn’t been feeling well. She’s had a cough, fever and other symptoms of COVID-19.

“I have been losing my taste buds,” Ward said. “I lost about 12 pounds. I haven’t really been able to eat.”

Ward scheduled an appointment with Ready Responders, an on-demand service that usually treats common non-emergency conditions from colds to blood pressure issues in the home.

“Getting into the home, our responders will perform an assessment, talk to patients about their signs and symptoms,” Ready Responders chief medical officer Olan Soremekun said, “and at that point, we will initiate a telehealth visit with a provider on the other end of the platform to help guide the care the patient receives at home.”

Since Ward may have coronavirus, the responders arrived wearing gowns, gloves and specialized masks to protect themselves.

They’re now able to perform coronavirus testing at home.

The goal is to have patients avoid the emergency room if possible while still getting the care they need.

“We screen patients and ensure that they don’t have an emergency that requires them to be in a hospital,” Soremekun said. “We do believe our model is actually well suited to help decompress the hospitals and keep patients at home.”

Ready Responders accept insurance, including Medicare and Medicaid.

The COVID-19 test is sent to a certified lab. Ward can expect her results in one to three days.

Right now, the company’s services are available in Louisiana and Nevada, and it’s working to expand to other parts of the country.