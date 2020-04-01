



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Further changes for SEPTA went into effect on Wednesday. They say it’s part of their effort to provide safe travel amid the COVID-19 crisis.

TWU Local 234 has been pushing for changes to protect SEPTA employees as they continue to provide services for the public during the coronavirus pandemic.

In the interim, SEPTA implemented major changes for transit that went into effect this morning. There is a limit of 20 passengers per bus and 25 per trolley.

To further protect drivers and passengers alike, boarding is now through the backdoor. With backdoor boarding, onboard fare collection has been suspended. Front door boarding will continue only for people with disabilities.

Since the pandemic hit, all buses were equipped with glass shields to protect drivers. SEPTA says trolleys are also being modified and are expected to be completed by the weekend.

The union has been concerned about the number of people still taking public transportation. With that, SEPTA is reminding the public that current services are meant to transport only essential workers to and from work, and those needing access to hospitals, pharmacies or grocery stores.

In a statement, SEPTA says the agency has dramatically augmented the cleaning of stations, vehicles and work areas, even using third-party industrial cleaners.

But the union is saying something different. They’re demanding personal protection equipment and say members cannot continue working in unsafe conditions.

“Gloves, every location has to have hand sanitizer, masks, especially people that work in the shop cleaning these vehicles,” Local 234 President Willie Brown said. “We’ve had 13 people test positive in the last six days and the numbers keep going up. We need to stop having gatherings in the morning meeting.”

This has been an ongoing conversation. However, the union says Thursday is SEPTA’s deadline to provide cleaning supplies and other PPE equipment.

What action they will take if those needs aren’t met is still being discussed.